Mailbag: Rose Bowl was the top sports story

I’m disappointed again by your newspaper, however, not surprised by your pettiness. I get it, you hate the Ducks. They are everything your team isn’t! Relevant and successful!

But to put Georgia’s Sugar Bowl win as the top sports story of the day is just childish. Oregon’s Rose Bowl win was clearly the top sports story and probably the top news story in the valley and the state.

I understand that newspapers are a dying industry, but if you continue to treat the Albany Democrat-Herald as the same as the Corvallis paper, I say die off already. You won’t be missed!

Go, Ducks.

Michael Little

Albany

