With election day upon us and all the talk about budget priorities and limited resources I hope our legislators and candidates keep in mind the vital role that our community colleges play.
As a businessperson, I know that economic success requires a skilled workforce. LBCC and other community colleges are known for the quality of their career technical graduates. They provide essential job training critical to local economic vitality. There are so many demands on limited government budgets, but few of the many options will pay the dividends that our community colleges offer.
Please consider carefully and fund our community colleges generously. The need is great and the payoff is real.
Charlie Eads
Albany (Oct. 14)