Mailbag: Robust economy more than job numbers

Our president continually remarks on the low unemployment rate and attributes it to his brilliant leadership. The facts tell a different story.
A person working one hour a week is considered employed. Someone who has been unable to find a job and has quit looking is dropped from the rolls, not considered unemployed. The jobs that are available are mostly in the service sector. Hospitality, retail, child and elder care, which are not highly paid and unlikely to lead to long-term careers.
Employers favor slightly less than 20 hours a week so that no benefits must be paid. Some of these jobs are also on call, so it is impossible for the worker to know when they will be working and for how much.
Only by working more than one job can the worker come close to earning enough for rent and food. Eleven dollars an hour even while working three jobs doesn't provide much cushion.
Our president also takes credit for the booming stock market. Companies have a lot of cash, but they only expand when there is robust demand. Millions of workers struggling to put a roof over their heads and food on the table don't have a lot of spare cash for a new car or flat screen TV. So companies buy back their stock, which raises the stock price and the market. Since the CEOs are paid with stock options, this suits those who make the decisions.
Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.
George Novak
Corvallis