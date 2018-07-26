Subscribe for 17¢ / day

I woke up this morning to the sound of road construction equipment digging up the section of North Albany Road in front of our house. I asked one of the crew what the purpose of the repair was — thinking that since the road is one of the better roads in Albany, perhaps there was a drainage issue — he told me there had been a complaint about dips in the road!

I've lived here at the section of road for little over a year and never had noticed a problem. In fact, I thought it was one of the better roads in Albany! I can only think that either skateboarders or 65-mph-speeders (it's a 25 mph limit) were complaining.

Whatever the reason, it's a complete waste of our taxpayer dollars, and perhaps a result of political influence. I've left voicemails for both our city council and John Goldman in the city transportation department (541-917-7500, option 3). And if you're concerned about higher property taxes and the city wasting your tax dollars, I'd suggest you do the same!

Will Godfrey

Albany (July 23)

