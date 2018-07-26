I woke up this morning to the sound of road construction equipment digging up the section of North Albany Road in front of our house. I asked one of the crew what the purpose of the repair was — thinking that since the road is one of the better roads in Albany, perhaps there was a drainage issue — he told me there had been a complaint about dips in the road!
I've lived here at the section of road for little over a year and never had noticed a problem. In fact, I thought it was one of the better roads in Albany! I can only think that either skateboarders or 65-mph-speeders (it's a 25 mph limit) were complaining.
Whatever the reason, it's a complete waste of our taxpayer dollars, and perhaps a result of political influence. I've left voicemails for both our city council and John Goldman in the city transportation department (541-917-7500, option 3). And if you're concerned about higher property taxes and the city wasting your tax dollars, I'd suggest you do the same!
Will Godfrey
Albany (July 23)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Of course North Albany gets pampered.
The rest of the city streets just waste away.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.