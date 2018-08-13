In response to Rick Siegert's letter of Aug. 8:
Rick Siegert's letter of compassion for illegal immigrants deserves a reply. The title addressed the hate and fear people have over illegal immigration and stated it's unreasonable because look at the numbers. Made me chuckle when he never gave one real number as to how many illegals are here. How many are here Rick and what does millions of illegal workers do to our country's wages other than suppress them? We have millions of unemployed here already, why bring in more? Is it fair to the impoverished in this country to bring in people to compete for the low-end jobs?
The right and the left make me sick because they use illegal immigrants and abuse them. Encouraged to come here with promises of opportunity only to make a dangerous journey to end up doing the jobs Americans won't do for starvation wages. the right uses them for slave labor and the left has them live in poverty to buy votes. Congress has failed to address the problem since the 80s and let it get so out of hand it divides the nation.
There is one way those who feel compassion for the illegals coming here: be a sponsor if you really care about them. Don't dump the bill on the taxpayer but step up with your money and take care of an illegal family. Don't write a letter that you care, make out a check and support an illegal.
James Farmer
Albany (Aug. 10)
