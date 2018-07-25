Subscribe for 17¢ / day

For our entree tonight, you have your choice of Kibbles or Alpo.

Sounds pretty bad doesn't it? I remember in the 60's investigative news reports about seniors having to make that very choice. Most of their working lives were before unions won benefits like pensions for the producers of the world.

Steelworkers local 6163, and ATI Wah Chang recently ratified a labor contract. No pension. And, no medical benefit for retirees. Meanwhile the executives at ATI will split a multi-million dollar bonus. To make it worse, many in that group believe the lie that Social Security is going broke.

Wake up people! There will always be somebody ready and willing to steal what you worked for if you are not willing to fight for it.

The wealthiest three people in this country control more wealth than the poorest 50%. I don't care if you are Carnegie, Rockefeller, Gates, Melon, and Mother Teresa all rolled into one. Nobody deserves that kind of wealth, while their employees have no pension or retiree healthcare.

I'm a capitalist. Productivity and good ideas should be rewarded. It also requires rules and competition. We have neither. And, we reward position, not productivity.

Frank W. Lathen

Lebanon (July 23)

