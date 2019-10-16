A great piece by eminent climatologist Roy Spencer appeared in the Washington Times on March 13. (http://bit.ly/2MGAq1e)
My condensed, paraphrased version follows:
Insisting that “the science is settled,” 58 “Center for Climate and Security” leaders recently wrote a letter urging President Trump not to initiate an independent review of climate science.
If the science is settled, what are they afraid of?
These leaders claimed climate change is driven by humans and is accelerating.
This is an exaggeration; even the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change admits that only something over half of warming since the 1950s is human-caused.
Models have predicted more warming than has occurred in recent decades. Warming has actually decelerated.
A recent study showed that climate models may be overstating human-caused warming by a factor of two.
This, combined with the possibility that warming is only half human-caused, means that warming may be only one-fourth as bad as is being represented.
Contrary to the assertions of the leaders, hurricanes and tornadoes are not increasing in the U.S.
The leaders accuse President Trump of bias, yet they are clearly biased themselves; their jobs will cease to exist if climate change is no longer considered a big problem.
Consensus in science means nothing. It takes just one scientist with the right science to blow away bad science supported by a “consensus.”
Spencer concludes that it’s time for a review by a body whose members’ careers are not dependent on climate alarmism.
Tragically, the badly needed review is now stalled due to resistance from the alarmists.
Richard Hirschi
Albany (Oct. 15)