Mailbag: Reverse the bill, fund the post office

I recently went to Goin’ Postal in North Albany to mail a package. I was given a choice of how to mail it: the United States Postal Service or United Parcel Service.

The post office was less expensive, UPS was more expensive. But then USPS is a service and UPS is a business.

The Republican Party has wanted to privatize the post office for years. A 2006 bill required the USPS to put aside monies for benefits for 75 years. The post office was forbidden to raise rates to meet this financial obligation. And now it is run by Louis DeJoy, a big contributor to Trump’s campaign, who owns stock in UPS and is working to slow down mail delivery, recently stopping all overtime.

We need our post office now more than ever. They have rates we all can afford, the post office supports small businesses, if you have a problem you can solve it onsite, they offer other services such as passports and money orders. And voting by mail in November is the obvious choice to keep people safe in a pandemic.