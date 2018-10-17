I am writing in support of Judge Fay Stetz-Waters for Linn County Circuit Court. I have absolutely no doubt that she has Linn County residents' best interest at heart. As a local elementary teacher, I support her wholeheartedly.
Judge Fay Stetz-Waters is hard working and fair. She is a person of great moral character who has worked hard in her professional career to prove it. Her credentials prove her dedication to her position. She has the legal community's support. She was chosen by two committees of local lawyers and judges before being recommended to the governor.
I am very disappointed by some of the comments her opponent has made about Judge Fay Stetz-Waters. Knowing he is willing to misrepresent her is frightening. That he would be motivated to do that just to try to win is frightening. Many should be concerned about the lengths he will go to to get people on his side.
Vote to retain Judge Fay Stetz-Waters for the good of the community. She will continue to do a job well!
Leanna Bennett
Albany (Oct. 17)