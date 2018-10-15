Character, integrity, temperament. Understanding, compassion, common sense. Ability, experience, reason. Prudence, patience, respectfulness.
When we think about the qualities we want in a judge, Linn County voters have a candidate who, by far and away, stands out by displaying all the right attributes and characteristics. That’s Judge Fay Stetz-Waters.
A Marine, a 911 dispatcher, a lawyer for the Department of Justice and in private practice. An employee of the Oregon State Bar, a parole board hearings officer, an administrative law judge. Such diverse experience — in law, and in life — Judge Stetz-Waters has the human experience to serve our community in the most fair and effective way.
It is easy to get caught up in the simplicity of voting for a familiar name, but such an important position demands we do more. It requires thoughtful, deliberate analysis of the candidates, and casting a vote for the one who fits the requirements the best. With that, the choice becomes easy.
The right choice is to retain our experienced, wise, and prudent judge. I hope you’ll join me in casting your vote for Judge Fay Stetz-Waters.
Jolene Thomson
Albany (Oct. 15)