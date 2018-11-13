I'm deploring militarization and glorification of war on a holiday originally intended to commemorate peace at the end of WWI's excessively bloody, wasteful conflict.
Britain, France, and Belgium still remember Armistice Day.
The late American novelist Kurt Vonnegut, himself a veteran of WWII, had asked for an Armistice Day observance (he talks about it in his 1973 novel, “Breakfast of Champions”). Veterans For Peace, among others, are still asking to restore Armistice Day to its original purpose — a day to reflect on the increasingly urgent need for peace.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (Nov. 12)