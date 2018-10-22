The assassination of Jamal Khashoggi by the Saudis is just the most high profile example of the human rights abuses and barbaric, rogue behavior by these thugs. In a way, Trump’s claim that “rogue killers” might be to blame is spot on. Unfortunately, the rogues are his business partners and their leader is a buddy of Jared Kushner. While the Trump administration fishes around for a way to sweep this outrage under the rug, Congress could show some backbone by demanding punitive action.
For starters, any pending arms sales should be cancelled and any future ones suspended until a full and truthful accounting of the murder is provided. Trump should also order the expulsion of the Saudi ambassador and a number of other diplomats. Freezing the US assets of those we suspect to be responsible would be another option.
I do not expect to see any of this come to pass. Reagan’s “shining city on a hill” has been forever tarnished by the corruption and incompetence of the current administration. An appropriate response to the murder of Khashoggi would pose too much of a threat to Trump’s personal fortune and the prospects for the future. Sad.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (Oct. 21)