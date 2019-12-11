Mailbag: Respect for human rights?

Mona Charen's commentary ("On being the good guys," Dec. 2) says Israel and the U.S. share values.

"Respect for human rights" floored me, as I've seen films of the wall and fencing from behind which Israeli snipers are shooting unarmed protesters and other people acting as medics and rescuers. Many shot in the knees. Many in the head. If thrown rocks are of danger to soldiers, they could move back. Rocks vs. bullets. What other danger to soldiers is there?

She says, "Israelis don't target civilians. They would not sink to that level." What else can you call it?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She says, "When (Israeli soldiers) kill unarmed Palestinians, they are tried and punished." The soldiers filmed were doing this every day — it seems to be policy.

As to her accusations that Palestinians were killing innocent Israelis, I'm sure that's true but the ratio of Palestinian deaths to Israelis is about 20 to 1. What would you do if you did not receive equal treatment in regard to clean water? If your olive trees were butchered? If many of you were displaced from your homes and land because of expanding Israeli settlements? If certain roads were closed to your use? If walls and other security systems made your trip to work 3-4 hours in each direction? Would you risk your life and protest? Would you want to retaliate?