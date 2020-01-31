Mailbag: Requesting proof of authorship

I’ve not realized until today how many climate experts, who have published their research, live in the Willamette Valley. It’s truly amazing; all these opinions in our local newspaper along with climate science and statistics. They did not provide any source for all this information, so they must be the authors, correct?
As with any subject, we all need to heed the difference between our opinion and someone else’s published information. Even if the information is originally yours, show some proof, please.
Delores Porch
Albany