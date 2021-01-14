Mailbag: Republicans should form a new party

Many in this country believed the lies of Trump himself that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, but many relied on the false testimony of their preachers, politicians and pundits.

Those trusted figures in the church, in Congress and in the media should be held accountable for inciting their followers to risk lives to overthrow a free and fair election and democracy itself.

It appears that the traditional Republican Party has replaced its values with those of Trump, of white supremacists, of radical right-wing militia groups, and of conspiracists.

Perhaps it is time for those remaining principled Republicans to form another party — perhaps a Lincoln party — to participate with Democrats in governing this country. The old GOP can then dwindle in size and influence as it becomes irrelevant except to those who want a fascist government to keep power in the hands of the rich and the white.

Mavis Tuten

Corvallis

