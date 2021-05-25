Mailbag: Republicans need to take back party

In 2016, I left the Republican Party because I saw it going in a direction that made me very uncomfortable. I could never have envisioned how far it would go in that direction.

Republican Party leadership is off the rails, and as they toss Liz Cheney aside as she tries to bring them back, they make it clear that they like it there.

Rep. Cheney has rightly labeled ex-President Trump's claims of election fraud "The Big Lie." He's claimed that he has evidence and experts to support it, but has produced neither, and every independent audit and analysis has shown a fair election.

She's also criticized the former President for his role in the insurrection, which Republican leaders have downplayed. (One lower-ranking representative even denies that it happened!)

Rep. Cheney is the main leader in the fight to save the Republican Party from itself. If the party continues promoting The Big Lie and following Mr. Trump, it will tear apart either itself, the country, or the Constitution. I probably don't have to explain that none of those results would be good.

I beg any Republicans within range of this letter to step up, take control of the party, and return it to reality before it's too late, and to encourage others to do the same.