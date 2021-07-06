Mailbag: Remembering Harry 'The Torch' Biswell

The June 26 article in the Albany Democrat-Herald/Corvallis Gazette-Times, “Prescribed burns gain favor,” brought back fond memories.

The article begins by discussing the teachings of Dr. Harold Biswell. In the late 1960s, I was attending the University of California at Berkeley, studying forest management. The charismatic, kindly but crusty Dr. Biswell taught a popular class on fire ecology.

Affectionately referred to as “Harry the Torch,” Dr. Biswell came to the West after learning about prescribed fire in the South. He refined that knowledge, studying the burning practices of the indigenous peoples of the West. Dr. Biswell was a great proponent of managed fire. He even took his class to Yosemite National Park to conduct prescribed burns. I enjoyed this class so much I took it twice.

One year I wrote a term paper on the effects of fire on water quality. I was proud of my paper, but Harry chastised me for not refining the discussion based on fire severity. Fire severity determines negative or positive impacts from a burn. His criticism was an important lesson in my graduate studies on forest hydrology. It became a foundational principle to recognize how, where and when are equally important as how much.