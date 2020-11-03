Mailbag: Remember the words of this woman

If you have not already done so, please vote now. Then take it to a vote deposit box, as it will be too late if mailed.

This is the most important election in decades. When you fill out your ballot, think about the more than 220,000 Americans who have died from the virus. And remember the words of the woman whose 65-year-old father died from the virus last June. She said, “His only preexisting condition was trusting Trump.”