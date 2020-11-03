 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Remember the words of this woman

Mailbag: Remember the words of this woman

{{featured_button_text}}

If you have not already done so, please vote now. Then take it to a vote deposit box, as it will be too late if mailed.

This is the most important election in decades. When you fill out your ballot, think about the more than 220,000 Americans who have died from the virus. And remember the words of the woman whose 65-year-old father died from the virus last June. She said, “His only preexisting condition was trusting Trump.”

Philip Coleman

Philomath 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News