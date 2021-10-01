Mailbag: Rely on research, not imagination

In her September 21 letter to the editor (“How far we as a society have sunk”), Catherine Quinnett decries the lack of privacy in the same-sex bathrooms in the new Lincoln Elementary school.

Ms. Quinnett, have you seen the actual bathrooms or looked at the floorplan, or are your concerns based on how you imagine the configuration?

Every same-sex bathroom I have used consisted of individual rooms with a locking door. Inside was a toilet, garbage can and feminine hygiene dispenser — all private; the only time I was next to another person was at the common sinks outside of the toilet rooms.

The floorplan on the 509J website shows a similar configuration. In regards to males urinating on the seats, neither females nor males want to sit on a toilet in such a condition. To me, the solution starts with proper training at home.

Dustin Kassman

Corvallis

