President Trump received well-deserved criticism for his precipitous withdrawal from northeastern Syria, but where are those crying crocodile tears when he announced that troops will stay to defend Syrian oil fields from the Islamic State or “others?" The only other contender is the Syrian government, which needs the money from its oil to rebuild a country devastated by years of war backed by the United States and its allies in Turkey and the Gulf monarchies.
This latest move proves that the only purpose of the U.S. support of Al Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood and a handful of Syrians who chose to take on the government was to control Syria’s oil supply to use as a weapon in its latest attempt at regime change. Less well-known but equally important, the U.S.-Kurdish occupation has also cut off access to 75% of Syrian wheat needed to feed the war-torn populace. So much for “humanitarian intervention.”
U.S. involvement in Syria has nothing to do with promoting democracy, protecting average Syrians or placing a check on Iran. We drew Russia into the war by failing to effectively attack IS when it was financing its operations by stolen oil it sold to Turkey. That went on for two years before being quickly halted by Russia in 2015. It should surprise no one that the failure of the coup consolidated the influence of Russia, which had legitimate interest in restoring stability to Syria.
Americans who want to stop endless war need to support any moves to end regime change operations.
Rick Staggenborg, M.D.
Albany (Oct. 26)