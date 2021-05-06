Mailbag: Reelect Sami for school board

Dr. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh has been a big advocate for Planned Parenthood. He believes women should have reproductive rights with regards to their bodies, just as men have reproductive rights to theirs.

Sami believes that women are intelligent enough to make their own choices about their bodies, and that the government should not be able to have control over a woman’s uterus. He is firm on this and other civil rights issues.

As Sami has been on the Corvallis School Board, he has supported the right policies, budget priorities and quality education for our children.

Most importantly the endorsements to reelect Sami speak volumes: Sen. Sara Gelser, Rep. Dan Rayfield, all Benton county commissioners, the Corvallis Education Association, Stand for Children, Corvallis Showing Up for Racial Justice, Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson and Corvallis City Councilor Ed Junkins, M.D.

With regards to equity, diversity and inclusion, Sami knows it’s important always to include people with disabilities, children, elders, folks who are homeless, LBGTQ+ folks, and people of different cultures and religions.