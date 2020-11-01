Mailbag: Reelect Konopa so Albany can thrive

I’ve been proud to call Albany my home for close to 30 years now.

I raised my family here, I started my business here, and I have only its best interest at heart. That is why I am writing today, to encourage the people of Albany to reelect Mayor Sharon Konopa.

Mayor Konopa has accomplished a significant amount during her time as mayor, but I have been most impressed with her stewardship of the new Fire Station 11 and the new police station. Without her leadership and efforts, we might not have won approval for either.

As it is, the new buildings are at the heart of an Albany renaissance and contribute to the overall safety and security of our town. This is why Mayor Konopa was also endorsed by the local fire and police unions.

Of course, I’d be remiss without noting how much my grandkids love the Historic Carousel and Museum of Albany — a project very close to Mayor Konopa’s heart. I thank Mayor Konopa for her leadership and encourage my fellow citizens to reelect her so that Albany may continue to thrive.

Buzz Wheeler

Albany

