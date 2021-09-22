Mailbag: Reduce human population

Politicians, bureaucrats and religious leaders refuse to address the root cause of our environmental and political problems: overpopulation.

Our hemisphere’s First Immigrants lived here for millennia without exceeding the land’s carrying capacity. But population growth is now destroying our planet.

Due to religious, cultural, and economic opposition, this crisis is ignored. In 1950, world population was 2.6 billion. It will reach 11 billion around 2100. Global population is already in excess of what the planet can sustain.

Paul Ehrlich, author of "The Population Bomb”, said in 2018 that “The world’s optimum population is less than two billion people.”

The US has run out of resources to support relentless immigration. US-Mexico border migrant detention levels have reached a 21-year high. There is no sign of this ending. But our ability to produce food for a perpetually swelling population is running out, because agriculture requires water. We are running out of water in major food-producing areas.