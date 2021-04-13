Mailbag: Redistricting should be automated

I have doubts that an unelected “nonpartisan independent commission” as described by Rep. Boshart Davis (April 6 DH) is the solution to gerrymandering.

The temptation to benefit one’s own persuasion will exist so long as people can influence the process.

Why not use the fact that Oregon is divided for land-surveying purposes into 1-square-mile sections to establish legislative districts? Using this Government Land Survey system, georeferenced census data, and starting in different corners of the state for every decennial census, one could accumulate adjoining whole sections until the constitutionally specified district population threshold is reached.

No consideration for compactness, no consideration for communities of interest, etc. — only simple arithmetic and random chance. Surely this could be computer programmed. Alternately, a class of third-graders with the census data, a decent map and a box of crayons could do the job as well.