Mailbag: Red lights better for crosswalk safety

I am writing in regard to the flashing yellow lights at many pedestrian crosswalks. If the intent is for the driver to stop for people to cross, then why not have a flashing red light?

Several conditions can change visibility: overcast or raining, dusk or dawn and daylight conditions are set for disaster. There have been several times that I have driven within 30 feet before the flashing yellow is clearly visible, then I have to slam on the brakes. There have been times when I was stopped for a pedestrian and another vehicle continues to drive past.

If nothing else, the dangerous crossing on Third Street in South Corvallis must have a red flashing light, especially since there is such a short distance from the curvature of the bridge to the crossing.

Sheri Taylor Billetter

Corvallis

