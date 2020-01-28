Mailbag: Red lights better for crosswalk safety

I am writing in regard to the flashing yellow lights at many pedestrian crosswalks. If the intent is for the driver to stop for people to cross, then why not have a flashing red light?
Several conditions can change visibility: overcast or raining, dusk or dawn and daylight conditions are set for disaster. There have been several times that I have driven within 30 feet before the flashing yellow is clearly visible, then I have to slam on the brakes. There have been times when I was stopped for a pedestrian and another vehicle continues to drive past.
If nothing else, the dangerous crossing on Third Street in South Corvallis must have a red flashing light, especially since there is such a short distance from the curvature of the bridge to the crossing.
Sheri Taylor Billetter
Corvallis