Mailbag: Reconsider vote to destroy bridge

Dear Corvallis City Council Members:

Kudos to Councilor Bull for her letter of Nov. 26 regarding the skullduggery surrounding the Van Buren Bridge decision. And hats off to PreservationWORKS and former state Rep. Tony Van Vliet for doing a fine job of uncovering the depth and breadth of the scheming by ODOT and city staff that resulted in the unfortunate City Council decision to cast our beloved bridge into oblivion.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is now clear that council was working with bad information, and I imagine that many of you now feel uncomfortable with the role you played in this plot. You were put in a difficult position and your actions are understandable in view of the circumstances. But now it’s time for you to do the right thing and bring this matter up for reconsideration.

You need to stand up for our community, and for one of its most historically important assets. Now that you know the truth, how could you do otherwise? And of course, should this end badly, when the people of Corvallis see the heavy equipment arrive to destroy its beloved bridge and they are looking around for who to blame, they won’t need to look very far.

Owen Dell

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0