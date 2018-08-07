I’d like to join the conversation about South Albany High School’s mascot.
After splitting from Albany Union High School in 1971, the new "south" school embraced a Confederate theme. The mascot was the "Rebel" and a Confederate flag hung in the gymnasium until it was removed during the 1989-90 school year. Further, the dance team had been called The Southern Belles, continuing the Confederate connection. So, yes, South Albany HS embraced Oregon’s racist history, one that was embedded in its constitution and reflected in the state’s refusal to ratify the 13th and 14th Amendments to the U.S. Constitution, by adopting the southern Rebel as its mascot.
To argue otherwise is simply wrong.
Robert B. Harris, Ph.D.
Albany (July 26)
You can't erase history by changing name. What dumb move. Anybody be can called a rebel. Lets see ; next lets go after the Raiders after all people were been called that in the south . Oh yeah after the Raiders we have the Spartans ect....
