In reply to Rick Siegert's letter:

I enjoy reading Rick Siegert's opinion in the letters section as his letters prove there is an adult in the room. His life experience and age defiantly gives a letter worth reading and his politeness in these days of hate and rage show we can have a respectful difference of opinion.

"Rebels" for a school name was a great choice in my opinion. A rebel "is a person who rises in opposition or armed resistance against an established government or ruler." Without rebels this country wouldn't exist and it is an honored name our founding fathers were called. It had honor because the rebels stood for something and won the war of independence. When I think of rebels I don't think of losers but winners.

Rebels in the civil war were losers because they didn't fight for what's right but you would think with the war being over for 150 years the name rebel could be brought back to its original grace. See, we as Americans are rebels, every time we vote for someone different in authority, every time we speak out in a letter and every time we resist the status quo. It was foolish to spend the money to change one of the greatest names ever, better to have spent it on school programs.

Today's rebels are either anti Trump or the ones who voted him in as a revolution, it's the American spirit. Hopefully the Trump revolution succeeds. We need it.

James Farmer

Albany (July 26)

