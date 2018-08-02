In reply to Rick Siegert's letter:
I enjoy reading Rick Siegert's opinion in the letters section as his letters prove there is an adult in the room. His life experience and age defiantly gives a letter worth reading and his politeness in these days of hate and rage show we can have a respectful difference of opinion.
"Rebels" for a school name was a great choice in my opinion. A rebel "is a person who rises in opposition or armed resistance against an established government or ruler." Without rebels this country wouldn't exist and it is an honored name our founding fathers were called. It had honor because the rebels stood for something and won the war of independence. When I think of rebels I don't think of losers but winners.
Rebels in the civil war were losers because they didn't fight for what's right but you would think with the war being over for 150 years the name rebel could be brought back to its original grace. See, we as Americans are rebels, every time we vote for someone different in authority, every time we speak out in a letter and every time we resist the status quo. It was foolish to spend the money to change one of the greatest names ever, better to have spent it on school programs.
Today's rebels are either anti Trump or the ones who voted him in as a revolution, it's the American spirit. Hopefully the Trump revolution succeeds. We need it.
James Farmer
Albany (July 26)
Well now...this is one of the more disingenuous letters we've seen in some time. The South Albany "Rebels" did not adopt the colors or iconography of the American Revolution against England.
It adopted all the of colors and iconography of those who made war to preserve and protect slavery.
I don't think Mr. Farmer is gonna fool a lotta folks with this.
And it's worth mentioning the those old rebels who started this country were truly the liberals and progressives of their time. They got rid of an ancient order of feudalism and royalism.
Quite a bit of a difference from those old confederates (mossback conservatives attempting to preserve an old tradition of slavery) and the Trumpistas of today.
“And it's worth mentioning the those old rebels who started this country were truly the liberals and progressives of their time.”
The founders of our nation certainly were “Classical Liberals,” as defined here: https://www.conservapedia.com/Classical_Liberal
Here are the introductory paragraphs:
------------------
“Classical liberalism (also called laissez-faire liberalism) is a term used to describe the philosophy developed by early liberals from the Enlightenment until John Stuart Mill as well as its revival in the 20th century by Friedrich Hayek and Milton Friedman, among others. This contemporary restatement of classical liberalism is sometimes called "new liberalism" or "neo-liberalism"
“This political philosophy supports individual rights as pre-existing the state, and views the state as an entity which exists to protect those inherent rights. This can be ensured by a constitution or other such framework which protects individual autonomy and property from other individuals and governmental power (including economic power). The normative core of classical liberalism is the idea that in an environment of laissez-faire governance, a natural order of cooperation in exchanging goods and services emerges which satisfies human goals and desires.”
=================
The founders certainly were NOT “progressives,” as that word is now understood. Progressives are essentially anti-libertarians. They believe society can be perfected through the use of force applied through government, and they believe their particular notions of how people should live are the ones that should enforced. They are “supremacists” in the sense that they believe their ideas are superior and that they are entitled to bully others into compliance. Thus, we have people being forced into regimented retirement and health care systems to which they have not consented, and we have bakers being forced to bake cakes for gay weddings when this is a violation of their religious beliefs. Here are some entertaining definitions for “Progressive”:
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Progressive
(And, btw, I don’t think billyum is on board with Classical Liberalism, and I think he is fully on board with Progressivism.)
Honestly, I don't think most people took issue with the name. By itself, Rebels is a fine name that doesn't have to have anything to do with the civil war. I think the reason it was changed was its coupling with the civil was soldier in the logo.
