I live in Sweet Home, and in the past few weeks we have had two separate shootings resulting in two deaths and one person injured.
My concern is that the news keeps reporting that their is no threat to the community. Well, unless I've missed something there has not been an arrest made in either one of the cases and haven't heard if there is a person of interest in either case.
So, do we have a murderer running around Sweet Home? I think there is good reason for the public to be concerned and to take extra precautions for our own safety.
Shawna Elliott
Sweet Home (May 27)
Editor's note: An arrest was made in Friday's shooting that left one dead and one wounded. A fatal shooting May 11 is still under investigation.