Mailbag: Realtors will have to remove stain

My condolences to the ethical Realtors of Oregon, who are being badly served by their professional organization and its advertising counsel.

The slick but sleazy flier I recently received from Protect Oregon Homes (sponsored by the National Association of Realtors) rails against the supposed evils of proposed bills HB 2578 and HB 2838, which would limit tax deductions for mortgage interest payments — but what the NAR doesn’t say is the limits would be on second homes for high-earning taxpayers.

The NAR’s flier is so full of misrepresentations, near-lies and hypocrisies, I can’t list them all in the space available here. Anyone with internet access and five minutes to spare can search on “Oregon Legislature HB 2578” and learn the facts of the bills — namely, they do not affect the working and middle-class families that the NAR pretends to be teary-eyed about, or make it harder for a family to afford a first home.

The flier ends with a righteous cry: “Enough is enough.” Well, I do agree with that: We don’t need this kind of garbage dialogue in our civic life. And I fear that Oregon real estate professionals, who assert that their integrity is as strong a credential as practical experience, will have some hard work to do to remove this stain.