Mailbag: Realtors are an organized group

I’m writing in response to a May 20 letter to the editor in which the letter writer criticized me by name and called out my entire profession out for opposition to SB 852, which would make housing more expensive for many Oregonians.

What many folks don’t know is that there’s an important difference between a real estate agent and a Realtor. Realtors proudly follow a code of ethics that includes treating all parties in a transaction honestly, standing against discriminatory housing practices, and acting with integrity, not only professionally but also personally.

In addition, while real estate agents are individuals, Realtors are an organized group committed to homeownership and fighting for the rights of property owners. So yes, we do engage in political work, because, to a Realtor, the job isn’t done when we make the sale. We continue to look after homeowners and represent their interests long after the commission is gone. That’s why I’m proud to be a Realtor.

Donna Jo Merrifield

Albany

