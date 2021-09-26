Mailbag: Really, not much has changed

In the HBO miniseries “Spartacus”, Spartacus and the general of the Roman army come to subdue him and his forces, have a parlay before the final battle. “If you do defeat us,” the general asks, “and bring justice to all those who enslaved you, would you leave Rome forever?” To which Spartacus replies, “There is no justice, not in this world.”

Not much has changed since 70 B.C.E.

And what would “no justice” look like? It wouldn’t look like “in-justice” because you would have to have justice in order to deny it to someone.

It would be a soft tyranny. Not an armed oppression by government but rather a subtle rejection of duty and/or responsibility. An oppression as a natural result of the denial of political obligations to serve and protect the populace and not just a party line.

The governor of Oregon and the Mayor of Portland have participated in the soft tyranny of “no justice,” because of their failure to at least do something to stem the months of rioting and violence in the streets of Portland and other cities in Oregon, and to hold those responsible accountable.