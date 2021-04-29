Mailbag: Real insurrection is BLM, antifa mobs

The April 13 article “Virus impact to cause global aftershocks” is typical of the biased Associated Press pieces routinely featured in the equally biased Democrat-Herald.

AP slams “violent extremists who promote the superiority of the white race” and “the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol” as threats we face in the wake of the pandemic.

There was not a word about the real insurrection: Marxist (radical left) Black Lives Matter and antifa mobs that have been burning, looting and ravaging our cities for more than a year with impunity. AP doesn’t go there, and insists on characterizing the mayhem as “mostly peaceful protests.”

What we are and have been witnessing in our streets across the nation is America’s Bolshevik Revolution. Anyone who knows a little about history —something that used to be taught in our schools — knows how those usually turn out.

Jerry Ritter

Springfield

