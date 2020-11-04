 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Reader will miss Pat Wray's articles

I will miss the outdoors commentary articles by Pat Wray!

He has been a very interesting person with his comments about life. He has had the nerve to write about hunting and reloading shells — hunting and a lot of the things in life the newspapers seem to not allow today. He has kept his articles free of his personal views and gave a lot of good sense and humor to people!  

I hope the newspapers don’t add more ads to the vacant spot left by his leaving! It seems like all I get for my money is ads.

Robert Wilson

Albany

