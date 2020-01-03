Mailbag: Reader unhappy about unsigned editorials

I'm puzzled: How can I write a letter to the editor if there is none? If there were, I would ask to have the writers of the "editorials" under the paper's masthead be identified by name. Instead, for several weeks (seems like months) the masthead informed readers that editorials were written by members of the "editorial board" who signed them (nope — no signatures). And, at present, the modified masthead statement informs that writers are members of the editorial board. I searched and searched, but could find no list of editorial board members (maybe that group is memberless, just as the paper is editorless).