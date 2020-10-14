 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Reader mourns loss of food, art column

Mailbag: Reader mourns loss of food, art column

{{featured_button_text}}

I mourn the loss of Jan Roberts-Dominguez’s column.

Sounds like a corporate decision, not a local one, based on what your readers enjoy. Jan’s discussion of local foods and her beautiful art were always a joy to behold. This wasn’t just a recipe column that the paper can get free from various commodity boards. This was a local person with a great writing talent, an artist and a cook.

Jan, you will be missed.

Ann Smart

Corvallis

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News