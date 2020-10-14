Mailbag: Reader mourns loss of food, art column

I mourn the loss of Jan Roberts-Dominguez’s column.
Sounds like a corporate decision, not a local one, based on what your readers enjoy. Jan’s discussion of local foods and her beautiful art were always a joy to behold. This wasn’t just a recipe column that the paper can get free from various commodity boards. This was a local person with a great writing talent, an artist and a cook.
Jan, you will be missed.
Ann Smart
Corvallis
