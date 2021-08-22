Mailbag: Reader most heartedly disagrees

This is in response to Tom Cordier’s letter to the editor on August 13, 2021, “The Silent majority agrees with action.” I strongly disagree.

First, I have worked in the Albany schools and have observed first-hand that our teachers do not “feed their students fed social theories” and you mentioned we look at everything viewed through a “racial lens.” Not even close. Yes, there are changes that need to be made in our schools — but not by the GAPS Board.

Second, I do not agree with the current school board’s actions, nor do I believe that the majority agrees with the outcome. Yes, the new members were voted in. However, only a very small percentage of eligible voters voted in the election. Board members are supposed to be non-partisan, support the superintendent, and not come in with agendas of their own.

I believe many “silent” members of this community do not voice their opinions simply out of fear of the repercussions they may experience. We have lost the concept of civil discourse, lost the ability to have discussions without becoming angry, and lost the ability to agree to disagree. I am sure I will get some pushback; however, it is worth it to me.

Rita Hamann

Albany

