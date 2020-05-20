Mailbag: Reader has a dilemma

Descriptive dilemma emergency!
I need help coming up with an accurate term for a leader who will promptly bail out a cruise ship line (foreign-owned) and a failing hotel magnate, but refuses aid to secure our postal service, our front-line workers and U.S. blue states. Please refrain from giving me any suggestions involving disinfectants, ultraviolet light, Sharpies or other sarcastic references.
Jeff Gump
Corvallis
