Mailbag: Reader embarrassed by others' letters

I am irked by the two letters to the editor published Jan. 12 showcasing a sense of entitlement and problems of the privileged.

My mother always said, “Count your blessings.” This is good advice. In the wake of a global pandemic, our freedom threatened by rightwing attacks, and racial unrest, somebody is inconvenienced because they can’t take a leisurely walk on the riverfront with their dog? Really? To comment that Corvallis is turning into Salem or Portland because there is an increasing number of homeless people implies that there is an insular elitism to this city.

While it is a nice place to live if you can afford housing and have a disposable income, such a letter is the old not-in-my-backyard mentality. In another letter, somebody is embarrassed by our town because there are overgrown weeds near the Bi-Mart off Ninth Street. Embarrassed? Seriously? Frankly, I'm the one who is embarrassed — by these letters.

Connie Linquist

Corvallis

