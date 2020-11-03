Mailbag: Reader didn't leave the GOP, it left him

I am ashamed to be a Republican.
The right-to-life party cares for life, as do I. But, limited to fetal life?
As of this writing, the U.S. has had 8.78 million cases of COVID-19 and 226,000 deaths. And 2.6% of cases died, not from excessive testing but from the virus SARS-Cov-2. The U.S. has less than 5% of the world’s population, but 19.4% of world deaths from COVID! We have not been protected by the GOP administration; we are not rounding the curve and COVID is not going away. It is killing at record rates!
The president and his true believers are anti-science; they have mocked the use of masks, said by authentic medical authorities to reduce the spread of the deadly virus. Each time they gather, maskless, another COVID outbreak takes place — and people die.
The GOP reversed the Clinton-era ban on assault firearms. In 2018, such firearms and handguns killed 38,390: 24,432 by homicide, 13,958 by suicide. These weapons are used for killing people, not for legal hunting.
The GOP reversed the Obama-era restrictions on pollution. Air and water pollution have increased, threatening human and animal life. Human activity has contributed to the sixth great life extinction on planet earth!
If the GOP was truly “pro-life,” wouldn’t it be pro-all life? Truly, I didn’t leave the GOP. It left me.
Ronald Coffey
Corvallis
