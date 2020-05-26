Mailbag: Reader bestows own roses and razzies

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I want to covey my own Roses and Raspberries:

Roses to the Albany Public Library for delivering a book that I had put on hold before the shutdown. What a nice surprise to have it arrive on my porch on Saturday! Thank you for this above-and-beyond service.

Raspberries to whoever is responsible for the massacre of street trees on SW Ninth Street between Takena and Broadway. I am sure there is an explanation, but what a sad mess.

Stay as safe and well as you can. There will be a day when we can go in person to the library etc. Until then, stay safe and well, both for yourself and for everyone.

Sharon Gisler

Albany

