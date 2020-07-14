Mailbag: Reader appreciates weekly fact check

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to Robert Wilson's letter of June 19, wherein he accuses the DH of being too liberal and suggests they stop printing their weekly fact check on the president:

For decades I've thought that if the DH had a bias, it was toward the conservative side of most issues. That probably pleases whoever is in charge at the paper. One person thinks they are liberal. Another thinks they are conservative.

Mr. Wilson invites us to watch Fox news. They have a motto which I like, "Fair and Balanced." Though I find them, of all the major media outlets, the least likely to live up to it.

Still, it is a righteous goal for any news outlet. Most media outlets feel required to report what the president says. He is the president, after all. But, for the sake of being "fair and balanced," aren't they also required to point out his lies or misleading statements? The problem is, the president is such a prolific liar, averaging 15 to 20 times per day since taking office.

Another point, the fact checkers don't just point out the president's misleading statements. They pick on liberals also. The president's lies get more attention because he is the president. And we expect better of a president. I don't recall the media pulling any punches when President Clinton lied about not having sex with Monica.