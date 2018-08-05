Subscribe for 17¢ / day

As I listen to people talk about health care, sometimes I hear people say, "I have health insurance," or other people need to get theirs. Just recently a report came out that the maternal death rate for women delivering babies in the U.S. is the highest of all other developed nations. Infant mortality rates are down around the Third World countries.

Mental health must be addressed and education for disease prevention are good nutrition must be addressed.

I know people who have health insurance but can't afford to use it because it is too costly. How about bankruptcies caused by the price of being ill in the U.S.

What has happened in our country? People cared about each other in the past. We are all a part of the human family. It takes each of us to survive and thrive. Now it seems it is every man for him or herself.

I was taught that there was a very great person who walked the Earth healing the sick and feeding the hungry. What has happened to our value system?

Come on, Oregonians, wake up and care about your fellow man. Join Healthcare for All Oregon today to re-instill our values of caring about each other.

Remember: Oh, but for the grace of God, go I.

Helen McGovern

Albany (Aug. 1)

