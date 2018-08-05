As I listen to people talk about health care, sometimes I hear people say, "I have health insurance," or other people need to get theirs. Just recently a report came out that the maternal death rate for women delivering babies in the U.S. is the highest of all other developed nations. Infant mortality rates are down around the Third World countries.
Mental health must be addressed and education for disease prevention are good nutrition must be addressed.
I know people who have health insurance but can't afford to use it because it is too costly. How about bankruptcies caused by the price of being ill in the U.S.
What has happened in our country? People cared about each other in the past. We are all a part of the human family. It takes each of us to survive and thrive. Now it seems it is every man for him or herself.
I was taught that there was a very great person who walked the Earth healing the sick and feeding the hungry. What has happened to our value system?
Come on, Oregonians, wake up and care about your fellow man. Join Healthcare for All Oregon today to re-instill our values of caring about each other.
Remember: Oh, but for the grace of God, go I.
Helen McGovern
Albany (Aug. 1)
Cue inane rambling from Libertarian in 3....2....
If my “ramblings” are “inane,” why have you never had the guts to debate them.
https://www.nationalreview.com/news/study-medicare-for-all-would-cost-32-6-trillion-over-ten-years/
And if that’s not sufficiently sobering, let’s realize that this is equivalent to roughly $40,000 annual cost per family. This would be paid one way or another, either through direct taxes or through hidden taxes of some kind. Since many families wouldn’t be paying much, many families would be paying far more.
===========================
Helen apparently hates liberty. That’s where people work together without using coercion against one another. She feels that this is an inadequate system where “every man is for himself.”
Helen prefers collectivism. That’s where people use coercion to obtain what they want. She feels that this is a good system that should not be described as “every man for himself.
I think Helen needs to go back to school. She should also stop looking exclusively at loony, left-wing sources for information about infant mortality, etc.
"If my “ramblings” are “inane,” why have you never had the guts to debate them."
For exactly the same reason one never gets down in the mud and wrassles a pig - you get all muddy and the pig has all the fun.
There are few things I aspire to more than to be despised by you, because that means I’m doing pretty much everything right. Thank you for discrediting yourself so effectively with your own words in a number of recent threads (thus saving me the trouble), and thank you for allowing me free reign to post in support of my positions. I conclude by noting that you would refer to the founders of our nation as “pigs,” since I merely speak for the liberty they won for us. That would be the liberty that leftists like you, and ISeeDumbPeople (when looking in the mirror), and your heroine, Helen McGovern, are doing everything possible to destroy.
Sally Pipes On Why A Single-Payer Healthcare System Is Bad For America:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/34061/exclusive-sally-pipes-why-single-payer-healthcare-jacob-airey
