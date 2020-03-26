Mailbag: Rationing could make life easier

Remember rationing? Back in the 1970s, the Arab oil cartel embargoed oil, creating shortages of gasoline in this country. There were lines at gas stations which were hours long and often ended with the station running out of gas before you got any.

The situation got greatly improved when then-Gov. McCall implemented gas rationing and the odd/even license system. Of course, this was back when Republicans cared about more than just tax breaks for the wealthy.

Why can't we do something similar today? If your name begins with "A" through "L" you get to go to the grocery store, BiMart, Costco, Freddies, etc., and buy a limited amount of toilet paper, hand cleaner, hamburger, etc. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. If your name starts with "M through "Z," you get Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This would also serve to reduce the biggest concentration of people which I've encountered since this all started, the line at the grocery store. It would also alleviate the problem with hoarding. It's crazy that some of us are looking at leaves or notebook paper to wipe our bums while some of our neighbors are hoarding a garage full.

There should also be some protection put in place to report and/or prevent price gouging.