Given his superior intellect, President Trump was quick to identify the causes of the current fire disaster in California. In his view, it has been caused by “gross mismanagement of the forests,” as well as “bad environmental laws.” He does not seem to realize, however, that the person ultimately responsible for the management of 57% of the forest land in California is President Trump himself.
The Department of Agriculture, Department of Interior, and the Environmental Protection Agency are primarily the agencies in charge of managing these lands. Given the long-term experience, scientific knowledge and management expertise that resides within the career employees within these agencies, moving forward in a rational and reasonable manner to incorporate new data in order face a new reality is logically what should be expected. This will not happen, however.
President Trump has the authority to fill the top 866 positions heading up these agencies with political appointees rather than with experienced and technically competent employees. The appointee’s willingness and ability to support the presidents political position is the primary criterion as opposed to his ability to integrate with and utilize the technical capabilities of the scientific specialists within the agencies.
Thus, the role of the new leaders is to smother their agencies with an explosive and noxious substance called TNT, defined as Trump's Nonsensical Tweets. Logic, science and reason are out the window; only short-term politics and narcissistic needs matter.
Does this truly sound like a way to make America great again?
Ron Sadler
Albany (Nov. 13)