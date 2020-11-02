Mailbag: Ranked choice voting more honest

I am personally thrilled that I finally get to use ranked choice voting.

Benton County is using RCV this year to elect our county commissioners. This is a much more honest and sensible way to vote.

In addition to Benton County, RCV is currently used statewide in Maine and in more than a dozen U.S. cities, with more adopting it every year. It is also used in countries around the world, including Ireland and Australia.

When you use RCV, you no longer have to worry about voting strategically. You always get to vote for your favorite candidate, even if they don’t have a good chance of winning. You can truly vote your conscience without worrying about wasting your vote.

RCV also curbs negative campaigning by rewarding candidates who reach out to find common ground with more voters. I know I for one am tired of toxic campaign rhetoric and mudslinging.

With RCV, candidates do best when they reach out to as many voters as possible, including those supporting their opponents. If you are like me, candidates won’t get your second- or third-choice vote if they have been engaging in personal attacks against your favorite candidate.