Mailbag: Raise your voice to save democracy

Based on his avowed belief in the paranoid delusion of a clandestine group of agents working within and without the government attempting to undermine and topple his regime, he misinterprets the current social unrest about race as an overt manifestation of that effort. His response to this perceived insurrection is to emulate the actions of the other world leaders he so admires, and who hold a position he believes he deserves, the presidents for life Xi, Kim and Putin.

These are dictators who have used the military to quash all attempts at reform, and that is the action he now wishes to enact. In so doing he is violating his oath of office, an oath to protect and defend the Constitution. He is not alone in this action. He is abetted by every Republican in both houses of Congress and by every voter who still supports him.

This is how our democratic republic will be lost. By the boisterous acclaim of his followers in mass gatherings, but the willful disregard of Republicans in Congress and in state capitals of the will of the people in favor of their own political goals, to the detriment of the majority of Americans.

It will be lost to the tyranny of the minority and the acquiescence of the majority. Now is not the time for true patriots to be silent, but it is a time to use our franchise to end this hypocritical and debased regime.