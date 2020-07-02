Mailbag: Racism is not new

During my school yeas in Pennsylvania, one of my best friends was Black. I always wondered why he did not go out after dark. Years later, I found out there is an unwritten Sundown Law. Another racial experience was in 1961, while I was in college in Indiana. While there, I became friends with another white male from Montgomery, Alabama. After several visits, he opened up and said that at his high school, they flew the Confederate flag over the U.S. flag. He then showed me a high school newspaper, which he said was supported by the school staff. The cover had a small Black boy copping a feel off a white girl. The back page listed pictures and addresses of Black sympathizers, who were all white males. It stated, “We do not want them here. Throw stones at their windows and drive them out.” I was emotionally disturbed and never saw him again.