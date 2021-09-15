Mailbag: Racial hatred is our tragic heritage

The people for whom three Corvallis schools will be renamed seem virtuous if somewhat obscure, with their connections to the mid-valley ranging from minimal to none (and yes, I do realize the presidents they are supplanting weren’t linked to here either).

Kathryn Jones Harrison, a 97-year-old former tribal leader in Oregon, appears the strongest candidate of the three. The others are Bessie Coleman, the first African-American woman and first Native American to earn a pilot’s license, and Letitia Carson, a Black pioneer in pre-statehood Oregon.

Coleman, a daring and driven figure to be sure, had no Oregon ties that I could find. Carson, meanwhile, lived both in Benton County and in Southern Oregon, where she became the only Black woman in Oregon to secure a Donation Land Claim — homestead acreage that, presumably, had been made available by taking it from the Indigenous people who were here first.

Maybe the new names will prove inspiring, or maybe not; I’m guessing few at Cheldelin Middle School give much thought to their school’s name or could even tell you off the top of their head who Vernon Cheldelin was.