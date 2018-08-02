Despite a substantial failure rate of 10 to 46 percent, elective lumbar fusion operations increased 62.3 percent by volume from 122,679 cases in 2004 to 199,140 in 2015, a new study by Brook Martin, PhD, of the University of Utah and colleagues reports. This despite two decades of research questioning the value of lumbar spinal fusion surgery for common low back pain, meaning, back pain without radiculopathy pinched nerve root, or cauda equine syndrome, a pinched bundle of nerves within the spinal canal.
Patients who opt to repeat back surgery in hopes of fixing the first failed surgery often leads to diminishing returns, according to Australian researchers Daniell and Osti (Asian Spine Journal, 12(2):372-9, 2018). These investigators found that no more than 30 percent, 15 percent and 5 percent of the patients experience a successful outcome after the second, third, and fourth back surgery.
Predictably the costs for low back fusion surgeries have also continued to grow, with hospital costs alone exceeding $10 billion in 2015, with mean costs greater than $50,000 per admission. In 2003, then Governor John Kitzhaber, MD, helped to create OHSU’s Center for Evidence-based Policy with the goal of preventing such nonsense in Oregon’s health care delivery system. Working with the OHSU’s center in 2011, our State of Oregon Health Evidence Review Commission created evidence-based low back pain management guidelines that recommend against low back surgery for back pain alone.
Thankfully our local Samaritan spine surgeons are conservative, and not performing fusions for back pain alone.
Vern Saboe, DC, FACO
Albany (July 29)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.